IIT Madras to host Entrepreneurship summit

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras Entrepreneurship Cell will host the eighth edition of its annual 'Entrepreneurship Summit' to promote innovation and entrepreneurship from today (Saturday). After two years of holding the online summit, E-Summit 2023 will be happening in physical mode at the IIT Madras campus.

The E-Summit 2023 is the first-ever student-run entrepreneurial festival in India to have received all ISO, G20, and UNESCO Certifications. This Summit will cater to over 800 start-ups in various sectors with participation from over 400 colleges across India.

The three-day event will feature over 35 investors, 40 highly notable speakers, and more than 50 events spread across four conclaves – Youth Conclave, Innovators' Conclave, Start-up Conclave, and Sustainability Conclave.

Highlighting the importance of such student events, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "Innovation and entrepreneurship are very important for our Country in the journey through the Amrit Kaal. In this direction, the E-summit provides a platform for exchange of ideas and sharing of best practices that would lead to successful start-ups."

E-Summit 2023 also brings forth the sixth edition of the prestigious pan-India fund-raising competition, 'Elevate, ' featuring 300 startups from various domains. Elevate brings together eminent startups and Venture Capital Firms from across the nation, like Tital Capital and Special Invest, with a combined ticket size of Rs 25 crore.