Drone ban in Chennai due to Modi’s visit

CHENNAI: As part of security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai, City police commissioner Shankar Jiwal has invoked a ban on flying drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Chennai skies on April 8 from 6 am to 10 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai to inaugurate the newly-built integrated terminal at the airport and Vande Bharat train to Coimbatore. He will also take part in several other programmes.