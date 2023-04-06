City

Drone ban in Chennai due to Modi’s visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai to inaugurate the newly-built integrated terminal at the airport and Vande Bharat train to Coimbatore.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: As part of security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai, City police commissioner Shankar Jiwal has invoked a ban on flying drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Chennai skies on April 8 from 6 am to 10 pm.

