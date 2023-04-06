Drone ban in Chennai due to Modi’s visit

CHENNAI: As part of security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai, City police commissioner Shankar Jiwal has invoked a ban on flying drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Chennai skies on April 8 from 6 am to 10 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai to inaugurate the newly-built integrated terminal at the airport and Vande Bharat train to Coimbatore. He will also take part in several other programmes.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android