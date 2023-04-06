‘Cricket isn’t exclusively for men alone from now’

CHENNAI: Having grabbed the attention by hosting several sports events, the recently-concluded Women’s Premier League, should have been an experience of sorts. Could you share with us about it?

Every sport has its own experience. When I did Pro Kabaddi, I was too new to it. But Kabaddi as a sport as such wasn’t new, it was old. Everybody knew it, all the stars were known, and then I did Khelo India. I saw a lot of little kids coming with a lot of aspirations. But when it comes to WPL, I think the entire tournament is new in almost all aspects and I am also new to women’s cricket. So I think it is a beautiful journey. Knowing about the cricketers, learning about them, somewhere down the line, each and every player inspired me in some way or the other .

Having watched WPL in close quarters, what would you tell the young budding women cricketers?

Cricket isn’t a game that is exclusively for men any more, After WPL, a lot of young females are passionate about it as well. We would have seen in the matches also, little kids holding placards, and cheering for their favourite stars. Yhey might want to be an all-rounder like Meg Lanning in future. So, I believe for young cricketers tomorrow they might just get up and say that they want to be in the WPL, which will bring about a huge change.

Having ventured into films and presenting sports, what do you think is close to your heart?

They’re two different things. When I go as a producer, I don’t have much to do. All the people are working. I just need to supervise. But when you come here to host a game, things need to be planned perfectly. I think hosting is close to my heart, and producing is something very close to my mind because I have a lot of passion for the latter. I am overwhelmed with the opportunity provided to me by Colors Tamil, Sports18, and Jio Cinema.