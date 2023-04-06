Covid surge: GCC to paste stickers on houses of patients

CHENNAI: With the increase in Covid cases across the State, the Greater Chennai Corporation has started the work of pasting stickers on the houses of the infected people in the city.

In the first phase, the work of pasting stickers has been started only in areas with high incidences of infection.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the public need not worry and no new restrictions or lockdown will be imposed as hospitalisation is only at 5 per cent. The public has been advised to wear masks in public places, to maintain social distancing and to self-isolate themselves if there have symptoms of infection.

Meanwhile, according to Health Ministry, 5,335 fresh covid cases have been confirmed in India and 25,587 people are being treated currently.