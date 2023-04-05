St George’s Arts & Science College celebs Founder’s Day, Annual Day

St George’s Arts and Science College, Shenoy Nagar, celebrated Founder’s Day and Annual Day at its premises recently.
CHENNAI: St George’s Arts and Science College, Shenoy Nagar, celebrated Founder’s Day and Annual Day at its premises recently. Guest of honour was Prof R Rangarajan, Dean-College Development Council, University of Madras, spoke about the reality of life learning skills. GK Francis, founder-secretary, also participated. V Victor Solomon, principal, delivered the annual report for the academic year 2022-2023.

