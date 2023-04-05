Representative image
Representative image
City

‘Private edu institutions works with one goal — redefine upskilling’

Kolluru aims to redefine upskilling within emerging technologies, and with ‘TurningMinds’ to convert research ideas into prototypes.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: To equip the country’s youth with needed technological skills to land them in better jobs, Dakshinamurthy V Kolluru, co-founder of Insofe (International School of Engineering) and a tech veteran, reaches out with uGDXIT (Institute of Technology). Kolluru aims to redefine upskilling within emerging technologies, and with ‘TurningMinds’ to convert research ideas into prototypes. He said, “It’s important for institutions to update their knowledge and syllabus every 3 months. For that, they must constantly do research, both in practical and theory subjects. We’re able to achieve this by working and constantly collaborating with industries.” TurningMinds, which was established last year, has over 150 full-time faculty, of whom 94% have PhDs.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Institute of Technology
technological skills
International School of Engineering
uGDXIT

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in