‘Private edu institutions works with one goal — redefine upskilling’

CHENNAI: To equip the country’s youth with needed technological skills to land them in better jobs, Dakshinamurthy V Kolluru, co-founder of Insofe (International School of Engineering) and a tech veteran, reaches out with uGDXIT (Institute of Technology). Kolluru aims to redefine upskilling within emerging technologies, and with ‘TurningMinds’ to convert research ideas into prototypes. He said, “It’s important for institutions to update their knowledge and syllabus every 3 months. For that, they must constantly do research, both in practical and theory subjects. We’re able to achieve this by working and constantly collaborating with industries.” TurningMinds, which was established last year, has over 150 full-time faculty, of whom 94% have PhDs.