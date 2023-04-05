Murals of Dhoni, TN cricketers adorn the walls of Chepauk Stadium

A huge mural of Dhoni on one of the outside walls has caught the attention of Dhoni fans across the world. Artist Varshini says, “We submitted various concepts for the ‘Dhoni mural’ and TNCA zeroed in on one. The mural is a tribute to Dhoni’s achievements. The mural is abstract with vibrant colours that match Chennaiites’ love for Dhoni. My husband and partner Vinay Kumar and I designed the mural and it was handpainted by Akhil from 108 Collective, who is also our production team. We finished this mural art in just 20 days. Akhil has done various mural arts in different parts of the city.” Varshini and Vinay run a design company called New Folder Design.

This mural beautification was done at Chepauk as part of the upcoming museum and stadium tour for the public. This idea was an initiative and brainchild of Rupa Gurunath, former TNCA president.