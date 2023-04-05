Many trains to skip Chennai Central between April 11 to 27: Details

CHENNAI: Southern Railways has notified changes in pattern of train services and cancellation of some train services due to engineering work in Dr MGR Chennai central railway station.

To facilitate engineering works in Dr MGR Chennai Central - Arakkonam section for reconstruction of bridge between Dr MGR Chennai central - Basin Bridge some train services pattern has faced changes said in a press statement.

Train no: 13352 between Alappuzha - Dhanbad express will be diverted to run via Perambur skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai central from April 11 to 27, the statement noted.

Similarly, Train no: 12512 between Kochuveli - Gorakhpur Raptisagar express will be diverted to run via Perambur skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai central on April 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26, said the statement.

Likewise, Dhanbad - Alappuzha express, Korba - Kochuveli superfast express, Gorakhpur - Kochuveli express Rapti Sagar express, Ernakulam - Barauni Rapti Sagar express, Kochuveli - Indore superfast express, Indore - Kochuveli weekly express and Barauni - Ernakulam weekly express will be diverted to run via Perambur, skipping stoppages at Dr MGR Chennai central, added.

Korba - Kochuveli superfast express, Yesvantpur - Dr MGR Chennai central weekly express, Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam - Dr MGR Chennai central weekly superfast express and Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai central weekly express will be diverted to run via Chennai beach instead of Chennai central, said the statement.

Subsequently, due to facilitating engineering works in Arakkonam - Jolarpettai section in Chennai division some train services face cancellation.

Train No: 06845 Jolarpettai Jn – Erode Jn express special will be fully canceled from April 6 to 9, said the statement. Express special trains (No: 06411, 06412) between Erode Jn - Jolarpettai Jn will be fully canceled, said the statement.