7-year-old drowns in Chennai Corporation swimming pool

CHENNAI: A seven-year-old boy who was undergoing swimming practice at the My Lady's park swimming pool in Periamet drowned on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Theja Gupta. Police said that Theja lived with his parents at Kosapet and was a Class 2 student at a private school in Vepery.

On Tuesday evening, Theja had visited a government-run swimming pool in My Lady's park, accompanied by his grandfather, Sasi Kumar for swimming classes.

Police investigations revealed that Theja was part of a batch of 15 students who were taking swimming classes. He who was holding a plastic ladder and practicing kicking swooned in the five feet pool. The incident happened around 6 30 pm. One of the trainers who noticed the boy rescued him and moved him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital nearby, where the boy was declared as brought dead.

Though the swimming pool is owned by the Chennai Corporation, it is being maintained by a private person, police said. Periamet Police have registered a case and are investigating.