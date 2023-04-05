2nd bail plea of accused in Masthan’s murder dismissed

The former MP and vice chairman of Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission D Masthan died on December 21, 2022, near Guduvanchery and initially the death was dismissed as due to a heart attack. However, Masthan’s son raised suspicion over the death. He also gave a complaint to the police following which police questioned Imran Basha, who was with Masthan during his death. During interrogation, it became clear that Azam Basha, the petitioner had communicated with the accused and was arrested. Further probe revealed that Basha and Masthan were at loggerheads due to some issues regarding sharing of ancestral property.