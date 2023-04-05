2nd bail plea of accused in Masthan’s murder dismissed
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a second bail application filed by D Kowse Azam Basha who allegedly had plotted and executed the murder of his brother D Masthan, who was the then vice chairman of Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission. The court had earlier dismissed Azam Basha’s bail plea in February 28, 2023.
Justice TV Thamilselvi dismissed the second bail application moved by the petitioner after hearing the arguments by the government counsel Vinoth Raj, representing the police department. He contended that it was a premeditated murder for property and that he should not be granted bail despite the completion of the investigation. The court dismissed Azam Basha’s bail plea for the second time.
The former MP and vice chairman of Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission D Masthan died on December 21, 2022, near Guduvanchery and initially the death was dismissed as due to a heart attack. However, Masthan’s son raised suspicion over the death. He also gave a complaint to the police following which police questioned Imran Basha, who was with Masthan during his death. During interrogation, it became clear that Azam Basha, the petitioner had communicated with the accused and was arrested. Further probe revealed that Basha and Masthan were at loggerheads due to some issues regarding sharing of ancestral property.
