DT Campus: Use tech, gadgets judiciously, says cyber expert at SRMIST

Social media platforms have also become a means to spread wrong information which too causes much trouble, even usage of unwanted Apps too can put us into problems if not careful. The only way to do away with troubles is to restrict the usage of tech and gadgets, he said. M Balamurugan, Asst CoP (Vadapalani Range) said the phase of youth is the most precious one in life, that is the right time to sow the seeds of good thoughts which would strengthen with the progress of time only to motivate us to always do good.