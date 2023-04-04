DT Campus: Use tech, gadgets judiciously, says cyber expert at SRMIST
CHENNAI: Technology and gadgets have become an essential part of our lives, however, one has to use them judiciously, said Dr E Khalieraj, Director of National Cyber Safety & Security Standards (New Delhi). He was addressing the gathering during the 9th annual day celebration of College of Science and Humanities at SRMIST Vadapalani premises recently.
Social media platforms and gadgets are being used widely to share information on various topics, and elements into doing wrong deeds are on the prowl waiting for the opportunity to wreak havoc on us, said Dr Khalieraj. Overutilisation could put us into trouble as the cyber fraudsters are always looking towards targeting innocent people and victimising them, said Dr Khalieraj.
Social media platforms have also become a means to spread wrong information which too causes much trouble, even usage of unwanted Apps too can put us into problems if not careful. The only way to do away with troubles is to restrict the usage of tech and gadgets, he said. M Balamurugan, Asst CoP (Vadapalani Range) said the phase of youth is the most precious one in life, that is the right time to sow the seeds of good thoughts which would strengthen with the progress of time only to motivate us to always do good.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android