Train diversions in MGR Chennai Central – Arakkonam Section: Details

CHENNAI: Changes would be made in the pattern of several train services owing to line block for facilitating engineering works in Dr MGR Chennai Central – Arakkonam Section for reconstruction of a bridge between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Basin Bridge in Chennai Division.

Train No. 13352

Alappuzha - Dhanbad Express leaving Alappuzha Jn at 06.00 hrs on 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th April, Train No. 12512 Kochuveli – Gorakhpur Raptisagar Express leaving Kochuveli at 06.35 hrs on 11th, 12th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 23rd, 25th and 26th April, 2023, train no 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express leaving Dhanbad at 11.35 hrs on11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th April and Train No. 22647 Korba – Kochuveli Superfast Express leaving Korba at 19.40 hrs on 12th, 19th April, will be diverted to run via Perambur, skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No. 22647 Korba – Kochuveli Superfast Express leaving Korba at 19.40 hrs on 15th, 22nd April, 2023 will be diverted to run via Chennai Beach [23.15 (Dep) ] skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central.

An additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur for the convenience of passengers.

Train No. 22648 Kochuveli – Korba Superfast Express leaving Kochuveli at 06.15 hrs 13th, 17th, 20th, 24th and 27th April, Train No.12511 Gorakhpur – Kochuveli Express Rapti Sagar Express leaving Gorakhpur at 06.35 hrs on 13th, 14th, 16th, 20th, 21st and 23rd April and Train No. 12522 Ernakulam - Barauni Rapti Sagar Express leaving Ernakulam Jn at 10.50 hrs on 14th and 21st April, 2023 will be diverted at run via Perambur, skipping Stoppages at Dr. MGR Chennai Central.

Train No. 12291 Yesvantpur – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Weekly Express leaving Yesvantpur at 22.45 hrs on 14th and 21st April, 2023 will be diverted to run via Chennai Beach. The train will terminate at Chennai Beach instead of Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No. 22646 Kochuveli – Indore Superfast Express leaving Kochuveli at 06.35 hrs on 15th and 22nd April, 2023 will be diverted to run via Perambur, skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No. 12692 Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Weekly Superfast Express leaving Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam at 18.40 hrs on 15th and 22nd April, 2023 will be diverted to run via Chennai Beach. The train will terminate at Chennai Beach instead of Dr MGR Chennai Central. Train No. 22645 Indore – Kochuveli Weekly Express leaving Indore at 16.45 hrs on 17th and 24th April and Train No. 12521 Barauni – Ernakulam Weekly Express leaving Barauni at 22.50 hrs on 17th April will be diverted to run via Perambur skipping stoppages at Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No. 22681 Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly Express leaving Mysuru at 08.40 hrs on 19th April, 2023 will be diverted to run via Chennai Beach. The train will terminate at Chennai Beach instead of Dr MGR Chennai Central, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.