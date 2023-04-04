Suspect swallows half blade in police custody, out of danger now
CHENNAI: A suspect arrested for theft attempted to end his life at Tiruvottiyur police station on Monday by swallowing a blade while in police custody on Monday. Police sources said that Sakthivel (29) of Ernavur was caught red-handed by residents while he attempted to flee after snatching a mobile phone from Jeevanantham, a lorry driver from Namakkal. When he told the police that he had swallowed a blade, they did not believe him. But they took him to a hospital where doctors confirmed the presence of a blade after a scan. Following this, cops from the Tiruvottiyur station rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital where doctors used a suction pipe to retrieve the half-blade that was inside his throat. Police said that the suspect is stable and is out of danger.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android