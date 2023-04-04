Pallavaram ex-civic chief, engineer gobble school toilet cleaning fund

Municipal engineer Karuppaiah Raja on his part had not obtained technical sanction from the Chief Engineer, Municipal Administration, Chennai, the DVAC said. In 2015-16, Sivakumar also flouted tender rules to award the contract to Reylon Facility Services to engage domestic breeding checkers for one year at an estimated expense of Rs 1.14 crore. It is also alleged that there was malpractice in the purchase of elephantiasis medicine supplied by Pyrethrum India to Pallavaram municipality.