Kalakshetra row: High Court advocate Ajeetha resigns from ICC

CHENNAI: Advocate of the Madras High Court BS Ajeetha on Tuesday resigned from the membership of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Kalakshetra Foundation in view of the recent controversy over complaints of sexual harassment levelled by some students against a few faculty members.

"I am quite disturbed by the recent happenings in your institution and the response of the administration to the issues," said advocate BS Ajeetha in her resignation letter sent to the Director, Kalakshetra Foundation.

"The present atmosphere in the institution and the large-scale discontentment of the women students and staff make me to rethink as to whether I should continue to be an External member of Internal Complaints Committee attached to the institute. I have my own reservations regarding the responses made by the administration to the present controversy. Hence I do not want to associate myself anymore with your institution and particularly to continue as a member of the IC. I hereby tender my resignation from the membership of IC and it shall come into force with immediate effect. Hope better counsel will prevail to the administration and things will be sorted out in a judicious manner which will be acceptable to all the affected students," she added in her resignation letter.

Advocate BS Ajeetha worked with Kalakshetra Foundation as a member of the Internal Complaints Committee constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Places Act, 2013 for the past four years.