In tiff over parking, cab driver murders auto driver near Chennai

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old auto driver was allegedly beaten to death by a cab driver near Semmencherry in an argument over parking space on Monday. The deceased was identified as Balu, an auto driver and a resident of Tsunami quarters in Semmencherry.

Police investigations revealed that Balu had frequent quarrels with Thanigaivel, a cab driver from the same locality over parking space for their vehicles.

On Monday, an argument broke out between Balu and Thanigaivelu over the same issue. In a fit of rage, Thanigaivelu allegedly attacked Balu with an iron rod he took from the street. Balu collapsed and was lying in a pool of blood after which Thanigaivelu fled the spot.

Passersby who found Balu on the road rushed him to Government Royapettah Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Semmenchery police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. On Tuesday, Police arrested Thanigaivelu. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.