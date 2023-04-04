HITS, ENAC sign MoU for avanced masters programme in aviation
CHENNAI: Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), is a leading prestigious and recognised institution in India, located at Chennai offers a wide spectrum of Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma, Research & Doctoral Programmes in diverse fields of Engineering, Technology.
HITS has added another flagship programme to their list, Advanced Masters Programme in Aviation Safety Management in collaboration with the Internationally renowned and France based School of Aviation: Ecole Nationale de l’Aviation Civile (ENAC). The MOU Signing Ceremony took place recently at Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science, Hindustan Head Office, Chennai.
The curriculum is in-line with objectives set by ICAO Global Aviation Safety Plan and Roadmap. The programme in Aviation Safety Management aims at training managers and best suited for employed officials. Experts from ENAC will be delivering lectures and project mentoring/internship will be in Airbus and related Aviation Industries.
