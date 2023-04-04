DT Campus: Scholarship alert

CHENNAI: OakNorth STEM Scholarship Programme 2022

Description: OakNorth STEM Scholarship Programme 2022 aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged girl students pursuing graduation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects from government colleges/universities.

Eligibility: Girl students from Haryana who have passed Class 12 and are currently pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities/colleges are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than Rs 6 lakh from all sources. Applicants must have scored an aggregate of 60% marks or above in Class 12 (or equivalent) examination. Students studying in the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th year of STEM courses must score at least 60% in the previous class/semester.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 30,000 Last Date to Apply: April 30 Application mode: OakNorth STEM Scholarship Program 2022

SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2023-24

Description: SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2023-24 is an initiative of the State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation in partnership with various reputed NGOs for bachelor’s degree holders under the age group of 21-32 years. The fellowship is offered to India’s brightest young minds as an opportunity to go live and work amongst rural communities to help solve pressing rural development challenges.

Eligibility: Open for Indian or overseas citizens of India who are between the age group of 21 and 32 years as on programme start date. The candidates must have completed at least a bachelor’s degree before the programme commencement. Prizes & Rewards: Rs 60,000 and a certificate of completion

Last Date to Apply: April 30 Application mode: Online applications only

SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme 2023

Description: SBI Foundation launches SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme 2023 for students pursuing undergraduate, MBA/PGDM and PhD studies with an aim to support their higher education.

Eligibility: Open for Indian students pursuing first year of undergraduate studies from top NIRF universities/colleges and IITs, MBA/PGDM from IIMs, and PhD from premier institutions. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year. Their annual family income must be less than Rs 3 lakh. Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs

5,00,000 for one year Last Date to Apply: April 30 Application mode: Online

applications only

SBIFS2

