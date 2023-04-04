Couldn't consider diabetes as a disability, HC on plea seeking quota

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by a student seeking reservation in the MBBS admission by considering diabetes as a disability. The student who cleared NEET and applied for a MBBS counselling moved the Madras High Court seeking reservation in the admission as she has been suffering from diabetes and to consider it as a disability. When the plea came up for hearing before Justice M Dhandapani, the plaintiff contended that the court should pass an order to admit her into the special category as she injects insulin twice a day.
Responding to this, the Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education informed that the state government should take the policy decision regarding treating people suffering from diabetes as disabled and the Selection Committee has no role to play in this matter. Hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the petition saying that the state government should take a decision on the issue.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android