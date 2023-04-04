Couldn't consider diabetes as a disability, HC on plea seeking quota

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by a student seeking reservation in the MBBS admission by considering diabetes as a disability. The student who cleared NEET and applied for a MBBS counselling moved the Madras High Court seeking reservation in the admission as she has been suffering from diabetes and to consider it as a disability. When the plea came up for hearing before Justice M Dhandapani, the plaintiff contended that the court should pass an order to admit her into the special category as she injects insulin twice a day.