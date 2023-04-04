Civic body ranks Tiruvanmiyur beach cleanest in March survey

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai for using mobile phone Corporation (GCC) has ranked Tiruvanmiyur beach as the cleanest with 100 points during the survey conducted in March. It’s noted that the cleaning drive in the city beaches has reduced compared to the last two months.

The zonal officials are instructed to intensify cleaning works, inspect shops and seize banned plastic products to make litter-free zones. However, people’s cooperation is nil on the beaches where they litter, and this leads to stray animals loitering in to eat the leftovers.

The survey conducted from March 16-29 revealed that Tiruvanmiyur beach topped the rank with 100 points, followed by Tiruvottiyur with 90.18 points and Besant Nagar beach with 97.09 points.

The cleaning works carried out in the city beaches through machines and sanitation workers have dropped in the recent survey. In February, almost all 7 beaches scored maximum marks, whereas last month, the points were reduced in Marina, Pallavakkam, Neelankarai and Akarai beaches.

“We’re already using beach cleaning machines, and sanitation workers clean the wastes thrown on the shore. At night, lighting arrangements are made for the conservancy workers while cleaning. Shops are inspected during regular intervals and penalties are imposed against violators. We also instruct the public not to litter the beach,” said a senior zonal official of Adyar (Zone 13).

All beaches except Akkarai have toilets and the study also claims the toilets are clean and well maintained.

Since people spend a good amount of time at beaches, it is essential that a toilet is constructed there.It is noted that a third party has tied up with the private contractor, and the ranking differs every month based on the ten parameters the survey conducted.