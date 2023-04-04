Police’s Prohibition Enforcement Wing seizes 35 kg of ganja, arrests 4

CHENNAI: The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of city police has seized over 35 kg of ganja on Monday and arrested 4 persons across the city. On Monday, Triplicane PEW seized 16.5 kg of ganja in two different incidents near Moore Market. Around noon, V Prashanth (42) of Kollam, Kerala, was arrested for possession of 6.5 kg of ganja. A few hours later, cops detained Subashish Behara of Odisha on suspicion and seized 10 kg of ganja from him. In another incident on Monday, St Thomas Mount PEW seized 13.1 kg of ganja from Budhibaman Naik (24) of Odisha near Keezhkattalai bus stand along Medavakkam Main Road. Anna Nagar PEW seized 6 kg of ganja from C Rajesh (29) of Trissur, Kerala, near Retteri. All 4 suspects were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.