Chief Secy Irai Anbu inspects CMRL's Phase 2 construction

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Tuesday inspected the construction works which is being carried out under the Phase 2 project of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

The Director of Public Relations stated the following in a statement:

"Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation project covers 118.9 kilometres. The Metro works are in progress at a cost of Rs.63,246 crore along with three lines 3, 4 and 5 at 128 metro stations. Today (April 4) Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu inspected the ongoing construction."

"In Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, the machine Nilgiris has completed 700 of the 1400 total metres of tunnelling from Madhavaram Dairy Farm to Madhavaram Highway. 250 of the entire 1400 metres between Madhavaram Dairy Farm and Madhavaram Highway were covered by the second bulldozer package. The third tunneling machine from Madhavaram to Venugopal Nagar Metro has crossed 100 meters of the total length of 400 meters in Anaimalai."

"The fourth mining device from Madhavaram Dairy Farm to Venugopal Nagar Metro, Servarayan, is ready for mining. The Chief Secretary inspected the tunnel construction work at Venugopal Nagar Metro Railway Station and the ongoing tunneling work at Madhavaram Dairy Farm on Corridor 3," it said.

Accordingly, he directed to provide extra security to the public traveling on the road adjacent to the workplace and to complete the package raised under Corridor 5 within the stipulated time.

"He instructed the workers involved in the mining and construction work to carry out the work in a safe manner. He went to the front of the mining machine and observed how it is being operated. He inquired about the safety measures taken inside the mining machine for the welfare of the workers and about the amount of gases," the release noted.

"Senior officers, workers, and the managing director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited MA Siddique, were present during the inspection," it stated.