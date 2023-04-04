Co-operative bank staff hold rally to highlight 12-point demands
CHENGALPATTU: Staff from the co-operative bank organised a rally from Chengalpattu bus stand to the District Collectorate requesting the government to implement their 12-point charter demands on Monday.
Among their demands, they stated that the Tamil Nadu State Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank All Employees Association loan waiver amount on Crop Loans, Jewellery Loans, Women Self Help Group Loans Appropriate should be credited to all the associations without loss of interest and the financial crisis of the associations should be resolved.
The union secretary and employees should be compensated for the loss incurred due to auctioning of defaulted jewellery loans and the wrongful action of suspending retirement benefits should be abandoned and an unconditional clear order should be issued to transfer the loss amount to the account.
“Union Secretaries are being selected for transfer based on general performance. We have conveyed the various difficulties faced by them in writing and in person, in which action should be taken without further delay and the secretaries should be provided with optimal conditions to work safely,” said the staff.
They also demanded that efforts should be taken to provide pension to all the employees working in the initial co-operative credit societies as provided in the state of Kerala.
The staff members who participated in the rally later met the District Collector and handed over their petition for immediate action.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android