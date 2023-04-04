Artist explores humans’ connection with nature

CHENNAI: Artist Vijay Pichumani is back in the city with a solo exhibition titled Naan Yaar (who am I). The exhibition hosted at Art Houz highlights mankind’s deep-seated connection to nature and its fundamental elements. The exhibition room at the gallery is arranged with wood carvings, paintings and sculptures that delve into the workings of the human psyche and explore the complex relationship between humanity and the natural world. Through his work, Pichumani encourages visitors to consider their relationship with the natural world and the impact they have on it.

There is a series of five sculptures titled Blossom - it’s made with wood, stone, brass, copper and steel. “By using a flower as a universal symbol, the sculptures highlight important qualities such as love, beauty, and compassion, which are essential for self-discovery. Also, the sculpture emphasises the significance of the five elements - earth, air, fire, water and space. I hope to inspire individuals to reflect on their inner selves and recognise the significance of their connection with nature and the five elements,” says Pichumani.

Another catchy work at the exhibition is the woodcut work called Language of Love. The artist has smartly used a daisy-like flower to mask the faces of his subjects. “This work is inspired by the idea that although our societal status may separate us, we can all connect through the language of love. The central focus here is also the flower, which represents the fragility and beauty of life. I believe that our world needs more love and understanding, and my artwork serves as a reminder that we can make a positive impact through our actions and attitudes,” he explains. The artist never ceases to amaze Chennaiites with his unique theme and presentation.

The young, talented artist who spent the early part of his life in a small village in Kanniyakumari, has been working on this personal project for the last year. “This exhibition has a special connection with me. You can find a wood carving titled Light of my Life. In this, a family of five can be seen in a cycle surrounded by fireflies. That’s my family and I am the one who is sitting in the front,” Pichumani smiles.

The exhibition will be on view till April 15 at Art Houz, Sterling Road, Nungambakkam.

