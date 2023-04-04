After 40 years, new roads bring cheer to Karaithittu residents
CHENGALPATTU: Residents of Karaithittu area are overjoyed after the government paid heed to their demands and laid new roads that were damaged over 40 years ago.
Karaithittu, located at Vayalur near Kalpakkam, which is surrounded by the Buckingham Canal, is home to several Irular and Aindhukaani colonies.
The village gets heavily inundated after heavy showers and turns into an island surrounded by water on all four sides causing a lot of inconvenience to the residents.
School students and elderly people in the area were forced to wade through knee-deep water to cross over to the other side.
Following their repeated demands, new roads were recently laid by the state government under the 100-day employment scheme.
The residents of the area are overjoyed that the students need not rely on share-autos to go to school anymore and can travel by the free bicycles given to them by the government.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android