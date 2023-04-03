City

Two policemen suspended on bribery charges in Thirumangalam

The suspended duo were identified as SpecialSub Inspector (SSI) Jaishankar and Grade-1 police constable Balaji from Thirumangalam traffic enforcement wing.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Two policemen have been placed under suspension for allegedly taking bribe from motorists at Thirumangalam.

The action followed after one of the motorists captured them taking bribe from a motorist to allow him to proceed without slapping a case.

They were seen taking money at a police booth. When the video went viral, the top brass was notified of their actions and the policemen were suspended on the directions from Additional commissioner of Police (traffic), Kapilkumar C Saratkar .

Thirumangalam
bribery charges
Thirumangalam traffic enforcement wing
Traffic enforcement wing
SpecialSub Inspector

