Two policemen suspended on bribery charges in Thirumangalam

CHENNAI: Two policemen have been placed under suspension for allegedly taking bribe from motorists at Thirumangalam.
The suspended duo were identified as SpecialSub Inspector (SSI) Jaishankar and Grade-1 police constable Balaji from Thirumangalam traffic enforcement wing.
The action followed after one of the motorists captured them taking bribe from a motorist to allow him to proceed without slapping a case.
They were seen taking money at a police booth. When the video went viral, the top brass was notified of their actions and the policemen were suspended on the directions from Additional commissioner of Police (traffic), Kapilkumar C Saratkar .
