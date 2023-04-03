Murasoli Panchami land case: Justice M Dhandapani 'recuses' himself

CHENNAI: Justice M Dhandapani of Madras High Court on Monday said that he did not want to hear the suit related to Murasoli Panchami land issue and would recommend the acting Chief Justice to list it before another judge.

BJP state secretary Professor R Srinivasan filed a complaint before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on October 21, 2019 seeking an investigation into the allegation that the building for DMK mouthpiece Murasoli, was built on Panchami land, meant for members of Scheduled Caste.

Following this, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary on October 22, 2019 and also summoned Udhayanidhi Stalin, Managing Director of the Murasoli Trust on November 20, 2019.

Assailing this, the Murasoli Trust moved Madras High Court seeking to quash the notice sent by NCSC.

"The complaint was filed in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes with a political motive and the commission has no jurisdiction to conduct an inquiry on this issue. As the complainant is a non SC, Minister of State L Murugan has been included as respondent in the case, " said the Murasoli Trust in the petition.

When the case came up for hearing before Justice M Dhandapani on Monday, he said that he did not want to hear the case and would recommend the acting Chief Justice to list it before another judge.