GCC collects 87,420 kgs sanitary napkins & diapers wastes in 2 weeks

CHENNAI: A recent survey by the Chennai Corporation had revealed that wards coming under Valarasavakkam were discarding the maximum number of sanitary napkins and diapers in Chennai.

A total of 87 tonnes of napkins and diapers have been collected in Chennai over the past two weeks, a press release from Chennai Corporation said.

"A total of 87,420 kilograms of sanitary napkins and diapers wastes collected around all zones of Chennai corporation and disposed - off through incinerator plants. Valasaravakkam zone numbers first in collection of sanitary napkins and diaper wastes," read the release.

From March 16 to 29, a total of 87,420 kilograms of sanitary napkins and diapers wastes were collected in all zones of Chennai. In which, Valasaravakkam zone recorded the maximum, generating 9,410 kilograms of waste, followed by Adyar zone with 9,240 kilograms of waste.

Teynampet zone finished third with 8,750 kilograms of wastes, the release said.

The animators of clean India scheme and corporation sanitary workers spread over all the 15 zones have been asked to create awareness among public while discarding wastes.

The civic body had asked the residents to separate the sanitary napkins and diapers wastes in Bio - degradable covers and then hand over to the conservancy workers during thier door to door visit.

The collected waste is treated through incinerators in Manali and Kodungaiyur in a scientific manner, the press statement added.