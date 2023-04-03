Cinema worker arrested for using 'fake currency' in Saligramam

CHENNAI: A 23 year old man who works as a set assistant in Kollywood was arrested by the City Police on Sunday for trying to pass off fake currency used in Cinema shoots.

The arrested person was identified as K Iyapparaj (23) of Srivaikundam in Tuticorin district.

Police investigations revealed that Iyapparaj was staying at a hostel on Arunachalam road in Saligramam. On Saturday morning, he had paid the hostel in-charge, Rs 6000 as a rental advance.

The hostel in-charge found that the currency notes he gave the in-charge was fake after which Virugambakkam Police were alerted.

Police recovered the Rs 500 notes he paid as rental advance and also Rs 1500 worth fake currency in his room.

Investigations revealed that Iyapparaj had tried to use a fake Rs 500 note at a multiplex to buy snacks, the previous night too. He had taken the fake currency used in movie sets and was using it, police said.

Police recovered fifteen Rs 500 notes from him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.