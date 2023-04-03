80 Chennai roads to be relaid tonight: Check details here

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is going to relay 80 roads across Chennai tonight.

The stretches of road work cover 4 bus route roads and 76 interior roads.

One of the interior road work starts from Mahaliamman Kovil Muneeswaran Street near Bajanai Koil.

Recently, the Greater Chennai Corportation (GCC) implemented the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme under which various new projects, including construction of more parks, playgrounds, development of cemeteries are being planned.

Rs 98.59 crore was allocated for 42 projects such as 11 parks, 2 playgrounds, 10 seaweed parks, 2 cemeteries, 16 school complexes and conservation, revitalisation and reconstruction of the iconic Victoria Public Hall. Parks will be designed to be environmental-friendly and used by senior citizens and children.

Check details of road work in Chennai tonight: