Two get 11 years in jail for smuggling 42 kg of ganja

CHENNAI: A city court sentenced two persons for 11 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed Rs 1 lakh fine for both in a case of trying to smuggle 42 kg ganja.

The counsel of the complainant submitted that on February 10, 2020, the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau Kanchipuram division had set up surveillance at Tiruvallur Railway station based on a tip-off on ganja smuggling.

K Gurunathan from Madurai and K Kunjalovaraju from Visakhapatnam were caught carrying 46 kg ganja concealed in a bag. Cops seized 24 kg of ganja from Gurunathan, and the rest from Kunjalovaraju. Both were arrested.

When the case came up for hearing on Friday, the duo pleaded not guilty. After hearing arguments from both sides, II Additional Special Judge GT Ambika of Special Court sentenced the duo to 11 years rigorous imprisonment. She also imposed fine of Rs 1 lakh each. The imprisonment would extend 6 more months if they failed to pay the fine.