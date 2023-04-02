Solar powered automatic traffic signal inaugurated in Avadi

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore on Saturday inaugurated a solar powered automatic traffic signal at Wavin junction near Ambattur Industrial estate.

Avadi Police Commissionerate has been systematically implementing “Traffic Improvement Plan”, as a part of which, for the first time a fully automatic solar power traffic signal lights were installed and made operational, stated an official release. It added that this will greatly help motorists and public in hassle free travel.

“The above solar automatic signal will not require any wired electricity. 24X7 hours solar powered lighting is ensured,” the release said.

Four more such signals are in the pipeline, police said.