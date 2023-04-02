Man flungs bag containing gold & flees on seeing cops in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police have launched search for a man who alighted from an autorickshaw and fled when police stopped the vehicle during checks near Broadway on Sunday.

The man abandoned a bag he was carrying, which was containing gold bars weighing around 2 kgs, police said.

A team from North beach police station was conducting vehicle checks on Rajaji Salai and they flagged the autorickshaw for routine check around 5 am.

The passenger who got alarmed on seeing the police personnel and as the police were enquiring the auto driver about the documents, he alighted, walked past the cops and jumped over the central median and ran away, police sources said.

On noticing the police coming behind him, he threw the bag he was carrying and scaled a wall and entered the platform of Beach railway station and managed to get into a sub urban train moving towards Tambaram, before police could catch him.

After alerting the railway police about a suspect, Police recovered his bag and found that it had gold bars.

Enquiries with the auto driver revealed that the man had told him that he had reached the city from Ramanathapuram and hired the auto to go to Washermanpet.

The recovered gold was handed over to the Income Tax department.

Police are perusing the CCTV footage in the region to ascertain the identity of the suspect.