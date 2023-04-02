Man dies of asphyxiation in sump trying to retrieve phone

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man died on Saturday allegedly due to asphyxiation after he jumped into a water sump at an apartment in Thiruvottiyur to retrieve his mobile phone which fell into the sump.

The deceased was identified as R Jayakumar.

He was employed as the driver of a tanker lorry, on contract with the Chennai Metro Water and Sewerage Supply Board (CMWSSB).

On Saturday, around 2 pm, Jayakumar went to an apartment complex at TKS street in Thiruvottiyur to fill water in the sump.

As he was filling the water in the sump, Jayakumar's phone slipped from his pocket and fell into the sump.

To retrieve his phone, Jayakumar got into the sump and after a few minutes he fainted.

Another man who noticed Jayakumar missing looked into the sump and found him lying unconscious and alerted the police personnel.

Sathangadu Police personnel rushed to the scene along with rescue personnel fished Jayakumar out and moved him to the Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Jayakumar might have been hit by noxious gases which led to him fainting in the water sump.

Sathangadu Police have registered a case under section 174 CrPC (unnatural death) and are investigating.

His wife, Jayakumari and children stay at Kanniyakumari, police said.