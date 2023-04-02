GCC conducts review meeting on waste management

CHENNAI: A review meeting on the activities of the Solid Waste Management Department was held at Ripon Building Conference Hall on Saturday under the chairmanship of Shiv Das Meena, Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

While discussing public issues, he said that garbage should be bought from the general public from every house and it should be properly sent to the garbage collection centers.

People should avoid throwing garbage outside the dustbin and the general public should be made aware about this. Everyone should completely avoid littering on the banks of rivers including Adyar and Buckingham Canal in Chennai, he said.

He added that appropriate action should be taken against those who throw garbage and the measures should be taken to make Chennai a beautiful city without garbage.

Talking about the sanitary workers should be encouraged for performing their work well. Regarding the cleanliness, awareness activities should be conducted through bi-weekly camp on Saturday. Awareness should be created among students and teachers in Chennai schools about Clean City. Clean public offices, private companies, schools, hospitals, markets, etc. should be identified and measures should be taken to encourage them and social media should also be used for this.

Regarding the plastic use, he said that shops using plastic bags and the places where plastic bags are manufactured should be identified and action should be taken against them. “Additionally, there is a possibility of accidents due to cows walking on the roads and suddenly crossing them. Adequate measures should be taken to prevent cattle from roaming on roads, " he said.