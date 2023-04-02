'Erode records highest max temp with 37.9 degree Celsius in March'

CHENNAI: At least one district in Tamil Nadu recorded more than 100 degree Fahrenheit in March.

Erode district had the highest average maximum temperature at 37.9 degree Celsius (100.22 degree Fahrenheit) , stated the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday.

The official said that five interior districts reported slightly above the normal temperature, and the maximum temperature is expected to further surge in April month.

According to RMC data, the second highest temperature recorded in Karur Paramathi with 37.1 degree Celsius, followed by Salem and Madurai airport 36.3 degree Celsius each, and Namakkal with 36 degree Celsius.

"In March, at least five weather stations in south coastal districts including Karur, Erode, and Salem recorded the maximum temperature slightly above the normal temperature by two – three degree Celsius. As many as 20 districts had below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to soar in April month, especially over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, where it is expected to increase by two – three degree Celsius than normal, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the maximum temperature has been recorded as normal temperature last month.

Due to sudden summer rains, the temperature decreased in the city and suburbs, it was recorded around 33 degree Celsius.

"In addition, coastal, western ghats districts experienced summer rain due to wind discontinuity in March 2023, the weather department stated that the rainfall recorded in the state was 60 – 70 percent higher than the normal rainfall data. Similarly, based on the system formed over the sea, rain is likely to occur in the state, " said the official.

The meteorological center on Sunday predicted that the north-to-south trough/wind discontinuity now runs from north Chhattisgarh to south interior Tamil Nadu across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

So, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts for the next two days.