Corpn’s tax kitty swells to highest-ever Rs 2,044 cr

“We have recorded the highest collection in the last fiscal. However, we still have at least 100 defaulters for property tax. Recently, a resolution passed in the council meeting mentioned that the property owners with tax dues can clear the same with a concession from the GCC. Those who have dues of over five years will get a 20 per cent discount. It can be negotiated across the table, and the resolution has been submitted to the government,” said Sukumar Chitti Babu, city revenue officer, Revenue department, GCC.