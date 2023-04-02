City’s Master Plan-III aims housing for all

CHENNAI: For the first time, the master plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) will address the housing needs of the denizens as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to conduct a study to analyse housing demand and supply. The planning authority will include the study results in the Third Master Plan, which is in the process of preparation, to achieve ‘Housing for All’.

As per a CMDA document, under the study, present status demand and supply will be analysed and projections for the year 2046, which is the end period of the third master plan, will be made. “The study shall aid in devising strategies and interventions that will foster healthy growth of housing stock (both quantity and quality) in response to real and diverse needs and to effective demands (inter alia, limited by affordability),” the document said.

Based on the study, the CMDA will devise appropriate policies to enable and facilitate public and private players to achieve the vision of sustainable and inclusive ‘Housing for All’.

Meanwhile, the planning authority has invited consultants to conduct the study on its behalf and submit a detailed report.

The planning authority noted that across CMA, the growing demand for affordable housing has brought a sense of urgency to address shelter needs across the housing spectrum, especially for low and middle-income households.