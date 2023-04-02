Activist booked for creating ruckus in Multiplex at Virugambakkam

CHENNAI: An activist who had an argument with the staff of a multiplex in Virugambakkam after they refused to allow a child accompanying her to watch Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai was booked by the police.

Viduthalai has been certified A (for adults only) by the censor board.

Several theatres do not allow children when parents or their guardians turn up unknowingly, police said.

On Saturday, when the staff at the multiplex inside a mall in Virugambakkam refused entry to the activist, identified as Valarmathi, she went past them and when they attempted to unseat her, she had an argument with them.

A video of the Valarmathi's argument questioning the staff and claiming that she is aware of what she is exhibiting to the child went viral on social media.

Based on a complaint from the management, Virugambakkam police registered a case against Valarmathi and are investigating.