Woman riding pillion fatally knocked down by government bus near Alandur

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old woman riding pillion in a motorbike was killed after a government bus knocked the two-wheeler down near Alandur on Friday. The deceased was identified as Jaya, a resident of Mettukuppam near Thuraipakkam. On Friday, Jaya was on her way to a hospital in KK Nagar when the accident happened. A government bus coming from Coimbatore knocked down the two-wheeler near Asarkhana while negotiating a turn. In the melee, Jaya and her son, Parthiban (25) who was riding the bike were thrown to the ground. Jaya came under the wheels of the bus and was killed on the spot, while Parthiban escaped with injuries. St Thomas Traffic Investigation Wing personnel rushed to the scene and moved the body to a government hospital for autopsy.