Take action without compassion, says Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court ordered the Puducherry government to conduct the Karaikal Kailasanathar Temple procession on all the days of the festival.

The Justice further directed the Puducherry government to take action against those who try to obstruct the procession without compassion.

During the Panguni Uthiram festival held annually in Karaikal Sri Kailasanathar Temple, Puducherry, the idols of Sri Somaskandar, Sri Umaiyambikai and Sri Kandar are taken along to procession around the temple for ten days. It is reported that this year idol procession will be held only on the first day, 9th and 10th day of the festival.

Petitioner Bala Sarveswara Gurukal moved to the Madras High Court seeking permission to have the procession should be held on all the ten days of the festival. When the plea was taken up for hearing before Justice MS Subramaniam, the counsel for the Puducherry government informed that the government ordered, to conduct the procession for all the ten days.

After both the submissions, Justice SM Subramaniam advised the Puducherry government that order alone is not enough and ensure the implementation. Further, Justice ordered the Puducherry government to take action against those who try to obstruct the procession, without compassion and ordered the Puducherry police to provide adequate security for the festival.