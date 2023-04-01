RTO, MVI in soup over processing 400 applications in a day

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Regional Transport Officer and Motor Vehicle Inspector, who engaged themselves on last Wednesday to clear as many as 400 various applcation related to vehicle, registration, driving test, LLR etc, are now facing departmental action.

RTO has been transfered out and MVI has been placed on suspension on Saturday for accepting such a large number of applications in a single day.

According to sources, on Wednesday, the Tambaram Motor Vehicle Inspector Somasundaram and RTO Senthil Velan accepted more than 400 applications. The RTO allowed 100 people to appear for the driving test, 200 vehicles for registration, 35 vehicles for fitness certificate, 40 applications for LLR, 15 applications for badges, and 10 applications for revaluation.

Sources said that this could be the first time in Tamil Nadu that an RTO has accepted these many applications on a single day.

After receiving many complaints regarding the issue, the Tamilnadu Transport department Commissioner Nirmal Raj and the Additional Commissioner Manikumar went for a surprise raid at the Tambaram RTO office and they collected the details of the application that was received on Wednesday.

Later, the transport department transferred the Tambaram RTO Senthilvelan and he was put on the waiting list in the headquarters while the Motor Vehicle Inspector was suspended.

The Sholinganallur RTO has been asked to take care of the Tambaram transport regional office temporarily.