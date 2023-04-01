Respond to plea for free drinking water, HC tells State govt, cricket bodies

CHENNAI: The State government, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and the BCCI told to respond to a petition seeking a ban on the sale of food items in an exorbitant cost during the cricket matches in Chepauk stadium.

AS Shanmugarajan from Kilpauk Garden filed a public interest litigation at the Madras High Court alleging that the TNCA sold water and snacks at exorbitant prices during the India-Australia one day match at Chepauk stadium on March 22. He sought a direction to provide clean water, toilet and other facilities during future matches.

“When the petitioner went to watch the match between India and Australia at the Chepauk stadium, there were no free or clean drinking water facility or toilets where around 40,000 people gathered in the stadium. Whereas 100 ml drinking water cost Rs 10, samosas were Rs 50-100, 1-litre water bottle was Rs 100, and variety rice was sold for Rs 100,” the petitioner stated in his plea.

Subsequently, the plaintiff sought a direction from the court towards the TNCA, BCCI, Commissioner of Police, and Commissioner for Food Safety department to prevent the sale at exorbitant costs, and instead fix maximum price during IPL matches which begins next week.

When this PIL came up for hearing before acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, the petitioner’s counsel said: “We seek an order to the concerned authorities to provide free drinking water and food items in a fixed rate.”

Responding to this, the counsel who appeared for TNCA denied the plaintiff’s charges and said that free drinking water facility was provided in all areas of the stadium. “If food items are served in plastic covers, there’s a possibility they’re thrown on the ground,” the counsel argued.

Hearing the arguments, the division bench ordered the TNCA, State government and BCCI to respond to the petition and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.