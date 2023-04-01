Man shoots brother over property dispute in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old youth allegedly shot his elder brother to death over a property dispute in Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district on Saturday.

Police arrested the suspect.

The deceased was Venkatesan (30) of Kothimangalam in Thirukazhukundram in the Chengalpattu district. Police said Venkatesan and his brother Chandran were staying in the same house in the tribal community. Chandran used to go hunting and Venkatesan was running a roadside shop in Mahabalipuram. For the past five years, the brothers were arguing about dividing their ancestral home. Venkatesan had told Chandran that he would give two cents of land, 2 sovereign gold and Rs 50,000 for him but Chandran was not ready to accept it and told Venkatesan that he has an equal share in the house.

On Friday midnight, Chandran after consuming liquor went and quarrelled with Venkatesan asking for the house entirely to him. Police said Venkatesan was sleeping, but Chandran woke him up and quarreled. During a heated argument, Chandran took his hunting gun and shot Venkatesan in the forehead and the latter died on the spot. On information, the Thirukazhukundram police team that visited the spot arrested Chandran and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

Police said that Chandran's gun was not licensed and he was arrested. Further inquiry is on.