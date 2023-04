CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA) will be hosting one-week summer sailing camps for adventure enthusiasts in the city. Nilma V Shah, General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Sailing Association, says, “Through this camp, we are hoping to create the next generation of sailing champions in the country. We wanted more children to explore the sport. After one week of training, most children will be able to handle the boat themselves. Some become members of TNSA and continue training with us. The Tamil Nadu government is also supporting us.” There will be three sailing camps this year. The first camp will start on April 30 to May 6, the second camp is from May 21 to 27 and the final camp will begin on May 28. Apart from that, there will be sailing camps in June and July on weekends. “The camp will be organised with appropriate boats led by experienced sailors of TNSA. The camp will also include theory classes along with sailing sessions within the waters of the Chennai harbour.” Each sailing camp will conclude with sailing races. For more details, contact 9841382261 or log on to www.tnsa.in.

Explore science through arts

Vaayusastra Aerospace, India’s first ed-tech research firm that uses theatre arts in combination with hands-on activities to educate students in aeronautics and aerospace, will be starting its summer camp for students from March 20 onwards. Children above 5 years of age will get to learn air science through mythological and sci-fiction stories. Jagadeesh Kanna, the founder of Vaayusastra Aerospace, tells us, “All courses are designed based on children’s school syllabus (CBSE, ICSE, NCERT) in combination with NASA curriculum for children and course-embedded with handson models and facilitated in a storytelling and theatre play format. All programs are customised and designed for handson application oriented for aeronautics and aerospace domains by industrial experts and aeronautical engineers who faced knowledge transfer issues during their college days.” For details, contact 9360545176 or 9363628855.

Horse riding workshops

Here’s a chance for children to experience the joy of horse-riding in exclusive workshops at the Chennai Equitation Center guided by internationally certified instructors. HQ Leadership India - Leadership with Horses will be organising summer camps for children on April 2, 29 and 30. “Children get to train in various equestrian disciplines - dressage, show jumping, polo and more. There will be an introduction to the ‘horse world’, horse riding, communication with horses, games and exercises with horses, practical horse management, horse health and riding knowledge,” Isabelle Hasleder from HQ Leadership India - Leadership with Horses says. For details about the upcoming workshops, log on to www.horseridingcertification.com.

— Compiled by Merin James