Inaugurate park before summer holidays, say Kanchi residents

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram residents are demanding to open the Samanthamoorthy Nagar park near the collectorate, which is closed for many months even after the completion of works.

The park with children’s play area and a pathway for jogging and walking was constructed in the 43rd ward in last year. The residents said that they thought that the park would be inaugurated for the children before the summer holidays but there is no update from the officials till now.

They said that the park, if inaugurated soon, would be helpful as they can use it for morning walk. They also said that it would be useful for the school children since they can use the park for playing during the summer holidays.

They said that if the park is open in their locality, children will automatically visit the park with their friends and use it for playing. If the park is kept closed the children will also spend all their day in the house during holidays and play only the computer and mobile games.

“We requested the officials to inaugurate the park for the public soon but there was no proper response from them on when it would be inaugurated. Even though all the work got completed the inauguration is getting delayed for many months,” Murugan from Kancheepuram said.

When contacted the Kancheepuram Corporation commissioner said the inauguration was delayed as there was few issues with the EB line. Now the problem is rectified and the park will be inaugurated in the next few days, the commissioner said.