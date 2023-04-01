In March, 69.99 lakh passengers travelled in Chennai Metro

CHENNAI: As many as 69.99 lakh passengers travelled in Chennai Metro rail in March, stated the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) press release.

The ridership since the beginning of this year is; 66.07 lakh passengers took the Metro train in January, followed by 63.69 lakh people in February and 69.99 lakh passengers in March.

Subsequently, on March 10, the highest passenger flow was recorded of 2.58 lakh passengers.

In March, a total of 21.61 lakh passengers utilised the QR code ticketing system and 44.76 lakh passengers used travel card ticketing system. About 3.55 lakh passengers used the token system and 5,393 passengers used the group ticketing system.