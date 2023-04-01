CMRL collaborates with CSK to provide hassle-free travel for fans

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is collaborating with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for providing hassle-free travel for fans in Metro trains during Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
For viewers venturing to watch the cricket match in Chennai in April and May will be allowed to use their QR/barcoded entry tickets for the IPL matches as train ticket for commuting in Metro trains.
This facility can be used for reaching and returning from the match venue through Government Estate Metro station without needing to pay separate travel fare.
Additionally, to help passengers reach Chepauk stadium, the CMRL has also arranged a feeder bus service from the metro station.
And, during the night matches, the CMRL has planned to extend train operation upto 90 minutes.
Furthermore, CMRL with M/s Mark Metro has also arranged live screening of IPL matches from April 3 on LED screens in five metro stations such as; Nandanam, Vadapalani, Wimco Nagar, Thirumangalam and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central metro stations with sitting arrangements.
However, the CMRL has noted that there will not be a separate fee for watching the matches, however, 'stay charges' of Rs 10 per hour in the stations would apply.
