City

Chennai Fort Station: Signboard restored as cops continue to probe

According to sources, it was restored to its original form on Saturday.
(L) Blacken Hindi words on a name board (R) signboard restored to its original form
(L) Blacken Hindi words on a name board (R) signboard restored to its original formANI
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Unidentified men used ink to blacken Hindi words on a name board at Fort Station in Chennai. The board of suburban railway Station has mentions in English, Tamil, and Hindi.

According to sources, it was restored to its original form on Saturday.

On information, the Railway Protection Force police registered a case against unidentified persons and began an investigation based on the footage recorded in the CCTV cameras.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
CCTV Cameras
Unidentified men
Railway Protection Force police
blacken Hindi words
Fort Station

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in