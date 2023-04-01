Chennai court dismisses both EPS, OPS factions’ petition

CHENNAI: Saidapet Metropolitan Magistrate's court said the ownership of looted properties from AIADMK headquarters will be known only after the outcome of the legal case pending in the Madras High Court.

Former Minister C V Shanmugam representing EPS faction and Vaidhyalingam representing OPS faction had moved the court seeking ownership of the looted property from the AIADMK headquarters.

The plea came up before Judge S Mohanambal of Saidapet Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, advocate Mohammad Riaz appeared for C Ve Shanmugam and advocates Sriram and Nagendran appeared for Vaidhyalingam, both the counsel demanded ownership of the properties.

During the AIADMK general council meeting on July 11 2022 OPS faction trespassed into the AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah, ransacked the office and looted documents, properties including computers alleged EPS faction, a case was registered in Royapettah police station. Later the OPS faction handed over the properties to CB-CID.

After both the submissions, Judge S Mohanambal noted that no final outcome has come out in the the main legal cases related to the AIADMK general council meeting resolution and general secretary election.

Therefore, it is not possible to decide the ownership of the properties and the Judge dismissed both the petitions.